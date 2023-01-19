UIC commits nearly $4.5M to student mental health services
Dear students, faculty and staff,
Today, during ongoing negotiations with the UIC United Faculty, the university unveiled a plan to commit $4.47 million over six years to enhance student mental health services at UIC. The following proposed strategies will lay the foundation for UIC’s goal to become a health-promoting university, aligning with the system-wide imperative to advance a community mindset approach in support of student mental health and well-being:
- Increased staffing for the Counseling Center including licensed therapists, psychiatrists, clinical/counseling psychologists, and support staff.
- Salary enhancements to recruit and retain staff.
- Creation of a social work trainee field unit.
- Opening of a wellness drop-in space on the west side of campus.
- A training strategy to build community capacity to support student health and well-being.
- Consulting contract with the American College Health Association to advise on long-term plans to enhance the health and well-being infrastructure with a commitment to build a strategy to allow all students who desire a mental health or psychological/neuropsychological assessment to receive one.
The plan expresses a commitment to transparency and accountability to enhance student well-being at UIC, which will include opportunities to share the efficacy of these initial strategies at years two and three after implementation.
The initiative is a university-wide, holistic project that is not associated with a single union contract.
Today’s mediated negotiation session between UIC and UICUF is still ongoing, and the university remains hopeful that a resolution can be achieved. Please continue to visit facultybargaining.uic.edu for updates and more information.
Sincerely,
Javier Reyes
Interim Chancellor
Karen Colley
Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
