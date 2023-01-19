UIC commits nearly $4.5M to student mental health services 

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Today, during ongoing negotiations with the UIC United Faculty, the university unveiled a plan to commit $4.47 million over six years to enhance student mental health services at UIC. The following proposed strategies will lay the foundation for UIC’s goal to become a health-promoting university, aligning with the system-wide imperative to advance a community mindset approach in support of student mental health and well-being:

Increased staffing for the Counseling Center including licensed therapists, psychiatrists, clinical/counseling psychologists, and support staff.

Salary enhancements to recruit and retain staff.

Creation of a social work trainee field unit.

Opening of a wellness drop-in space on the west side of campus.

A training strategy to build community capacity to support student health and well-being.

Consulting contract with the American College Health Association to advise on long-term plans to enhance the health and well-being infrastructure with a commitment to build a strategy to allow all students who desire a mental health or psychological/neuropsychological assessment to receive one.

The plan expresses a commitment to transparency and accountability to enhance student well-being at UIC, which will include opportunities to share the efficacy of these initial strategies at years two and three after implementation.

The initiative is a university-wide, holistic project that is not associated with a single union contract.

Today’s mediated negotiation session between UIC and UICUF is still ongoing, and the university remains hopeful that a resolution can be achieved. Please continue to visit facultybargaining.uic.edu for updates and more information.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs