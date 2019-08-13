UIC Convocation 2019

Dear UIC Colleagues,

You are warmly invited and encouraged to attend this year’s New Student Convocation. In order to welcome our new students and promote their success during their first year, we are hosting the fourteenth annual UIC Convocation to kick off the 2019-2020 academic year. The UIC Convocation will mark the official beginning of our new students’ entry into the UIC academic community. Please join us on:

Sunday, August 25, 2019

3:00 p.m.

Credit Union 1 Arena

525 S. Racine Ave., Chicago

All new students, their parents and guardians, as well as university faculty and staff are invited to attend this special event. UIC Convocation will be followed immediately by the New Student Welcome Picnic during which students and their families will join us for food, games, prizes and entertainment. It is a great opportunity for students to start meeting faculty and academic college staff.

The involvement of faculty and administrators at our university is critical for a successful UIC Convocation. Your participation will help us demonstrate to all new students that they belong at UIC and that they made the right decision to become a student at UIC. Your visibility at this event helps to present UIC as a caring and inclusive community.

Please visit convocation.uic.edu for more information and to make your reservation.

If you have additional questions please call (312) 996-3271. We look forward to greeting our new students with you.

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu