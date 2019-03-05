Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce the winners of the UIC Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) Cycle 1 Seed Funding Program. The number and quality of proposals submitted by UIC faculty demonstrated the enthusiasm for research that supports the DPI mission, and promotes commercialization and entrepreneurship within our research enterprise.

A total of 88 proposals were submitted for UIC DPI Cycle 1. All proposals were reviewed by at least three UIC faculty, with proposals scoring in the top 30 percent advancing to a second round of review conducted by the Office of Technology Management to assess intellectual property and commercialization potential. A final review committee selected the awardees based on the combination of exceptional intellectual merit and research excellence, as well as potential for commercial impact. These 10 selections include 20 faculty from five colleges; four of these are collaborations between colleges.

We extend our gratitude to everyone who participated in this process, to those who submitted proposals and especially to the more than 50 faculty who conducted the first round of peer review. The combined contributions of many faculty and staff have made this a successful program that will advance the DPI mission and research at UIC.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

Anthony (TJ) Augustine, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation

UIC DPI Cycle 1 Seed Funding Program Awards

Biologic Inhibitors of Immune Checkpoint Proteins

Brian K. Kay

Department of Biological Sciences

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Cell Targeted Nanoparticle-Mediated Delivery of Novel Compounds Identified via High Throughput Screening: Treating Heart Failure and Tissue Remodeling

Asrar B. Malik

Department of Pharmacology

College of Medicine

Kurt Bachmaier

Department of Pharmacology

College of Medicine

A Contextualized Dialogue Agent to Address Health Disparities among Urban African Americans and Latinos with Heart Failure

Andrew D. Boyd

Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences

College of Applied Health Sciences

Paula Allen-Meares

Department Medicine

College of Medicine

Barbara Di Eugenio

Department of Computer Science

College of Engineering

Carolyn Dickens

Department of Medicine

College of Medicine

Olga Garcia-Bedoya

Department of Medicine

College of Medicine

Control of High-Speed Autonomous Vehicles in Complex Environments Using Onboard Computing

Shuo Han

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

Milos Žefran

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

Evaluation and Optimization of the Toxicity and Metabolism of NAMPT Inhibitors to Identify a Novel Therapeutic for the Treatment of Proliferative Diseases

Tom G. Driver

Department of Chemistry

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jason Hickok

Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy

College of Pharmacy

Molecular Design of Electroactive Liquids for Batteries

Neal P. Mankad

Department of Chemistry

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

MY-AIR: Monitoring Your Air-pollution Risk A Mobile App

Jane Lin

Department of Civil and Materials Engineering

College of Engineering

Institute for Environmental Science and Policy

Ouri Wolfson

Department of Computer Science

College of Engineering

Robert Molokie

Division of Hematology and Oncology

College of Medicine

A Novel Biomarker for TTC352 Cancer Therapy Development

Stephen G. DiMagno

Departments of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy & Chemistry

College of Pharmacy and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Debra A. Tonetti

Department of Biopharmaceutical Sciences

College of Pharmacy

Novel Injectable Nanocrystal Drug to Treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Yulia Komarova

Department of Pharmacology

College of Medicine

Richard Gemeinhart

Department of Biopharmaceutical Sciences

College of Pharmacy

Ubiquitous Radar Systems for Autonomous Vehicles and Advanced Safety in Urban Environments

Mojtaba Soltanalian

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

Amit Ranjan Trivedi

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

For more information, please contact:

Maryfrances Miley

rds@uic.edu