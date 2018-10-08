UIC DPI Seed Funding Program

Dear Colleagues,

The Offices of the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor for Research are pleased to announce a new funding program catalyzing UIC-led activities to advance the mission of the University of Illinois System’s Discovery Partners Institute (DPI). This opportunity will leverage up to $10 million from UIC’s royalties’ revenue as “seed funds” to align new UIC research activities with the DPI mission and priorities, and contributing to its development. Additional information on DPI can be found online. Several cycles of seed funding opportunities are anticipated, the first of which will target broad areas of big data and cybersecurity; drug discovery and healthcare delivery innovations; and automated vehicles and mobility. Applications for projects in other areas meeting established review criteria are also welcome.

This announcement focuses on the initial two cycles of funding. Cycle 1, due November 1 with a projected start date of December 15, 2018, is designed to rapidly fund projects with a smaller scope (budgets up to $100,000). Cycle 2, due December 3 with a projected start date of January 15, 2019, focuses on funding larger projects requiring additional time to frame (budgets up to $250,000). Budgets for each cycle must reflect the actual project funding needs.

It is anticipated up to 10 awards per cycle will be funded; however, the actual number of funded projects is contingent upon submission of a sufficient number of meritorious applications. The Chancellor’s Office, in collaboration with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, will review applications and select those to be funded. This pilot project may be extended to additional cycles, pending review.

Any questions regarding this announcement can be sent to rds@uic.edu. Please visit http://research.uic.edu/uicdpi for additional information and to submit applications.

