UIC.edu Planned Maintenance

Regular technology maintenance and enhancement to the UIC.edu website is planned to occur periodically at a set time of Wednesdays, 8:25 a.m. There is no expected downtime for users of the site during that maintenance.

The first update is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at 8:25 a.m. Notifications of future updates will appear in the UIC Today newsletter which is emailed on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. if you do not receive that email, please subscribe at https://today.uic.edu/campus-news/campus-newspaper/subscribe-to-uic-today

Cynthia Herrera Lindstrom

Assistant Vice Chancellor and CIO, HIPAA Privacy and Security Officer

Theresa E. Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs