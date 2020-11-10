UIC Employee Recognition Award Program

Dear Colleagues,

Each November, UIC celebrates Employee Recognition Month. UIC leadership comes together at the Employee Recognition Award Program to recognize award recipients and employees marking milestone years of dedicated service to the University. This is the recognition ceremony’s 26th year.

While the unprecedented global pandemic will preclude our ability to applaud our employee achievements in person, we will honor this extraordinary group of individuals with a video presentation of the event. This year’s celebration will look different, but the message will be the same – we wish to express our gratitude to distinguished members of the UIC community who have been selected based on their contributions and dedication to UIC.

On November 17, UIC Human Resources will launch a video presentation of the Employee Recognition Award Program. The program will celebrate employees receiving the Award of Merit (AOM), the Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence (CAPE) Award, the Janice Watkins Award for Distinguished Civil Service employees, and employees who are celebrating 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 55 years of service to UIC. We have also established a new award: the Chancellor’s COVID-19 Response Award (CCRA). This award will acknowledge outstanding UIC Faculty, Academic Professional, and Civil Service employees who serve as first responders or who have significantly contributed to maintaining campus operations during this often difficult and challenging time.

For further event details or information about employee recognition at UIC, please visit the UIC Human Resources’ Employee Recognition webpage. Questions can also be directed to UIC HR Special Programs at 312.413.2960 or specialprograms@uillinois.edu. All our community members are encouraged to join us virtually as we congratulate the distinguished award honorees and service year recipients.

Congratulations to our 2020 honorees!

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

