UIC Faculty Advisory Committee Election

It is time to place your vote in an election to determine the second nontenure-track faculty member on the UIC Faculty Advisory Committee. The online election will end at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Please direct any inquiries about the Promotion and Tenure Committee election to Elizabeth Dooley, Clerk of the Senate, at edooley@uic.edu. The ballot is available in the format of a Qualtrics Survey.

The campus Faculty Advisory Committee is a major facet of shared governance at UIC. The committee is elected by the entire campus faculty.

According to the University Statutes, Article II, Section 4, the Faculty Advisory Committee shall provide for the orderly voicing of suggestions for the good of the university, afford added recourse for the consideration of grievances, and furnish a channel for direct and concerted communication between the academic staff and the administrative officers of the university on matters of interest or concern to the academic staff.

In addition to hearing and making recommendations on faculty grievances and adding a voice in communicating the concerns of the faculty to the administration, the committee has been specified by the UIC Senate to provide hearings for and make recommendations on cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal. The University Statutes, Article IX, Section 6, were amended to permit procedures that could result in the imposition of serious sanctions other than dismissal of a faculty member.

The committee is composed of two nontenure-track and seven tenured faculty members. To be eligible, faculty may not hold an administrative position, must have three years of service at UIC and must have at least a 75% appointment. Only senior rank and associate rank nontenure-track faculty members are eligible to serve. The University Statutes permit only two faculty members from any given college to serve at one time.

The current seven tenured faculty members on the Faculty Advisory Committee are: Karen Halverson Cross (Law), Xóchitl Bada (LAS), Joan Farre-Mensa (Business), Chris Kanich (Engineering), Paul Preissner (CADA), Tom Driver (LAS) and Sandra De Groote (Library). Geraldine Gorman (Nursing) is a current nontenure-track faculty member on the Faculty Advisory Committee.

