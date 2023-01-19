UIC faculty union on strike effective Tuesday, Jan. 17

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The University of Illinois Chicago has been informed by UIC United Faculty, the union representing tenure/tenure-track and non-tenure-track faculty with 51% time or more, including visiting faculty, that the union will go on strike Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Unfortunately, the parties were unable to reach a resolution on five outstanding contract items during their 31st bargaining session, the 12th session held with the guidance of an independent federal mediator. Both parties have agreed to resume negotiations Wednesday.

This work stoppage is disappointing and not in the best interest of the university or our students. However, UIC fully respects the rights of its employees under the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act and other applicable laws. UICUF members:

have the right to picket and demonstrate peacefully.

have the right to work or to strike.

who choose to work and not strike will continue to be paid.

who choose to strike will not be paid during the strike.

During the strike, the university is committed to continuing normal operations to the fullest extent possible. While the union has indicated that striking faculty will not teach their classes and labs, the decision to strike is up to each faculty member. Students should check Blackboard and email for information regarding the status of their specific classes and labs. Please plan to attend if you have not been told the class or lab is canceled.

Classes and labs will be held as scheduled in the Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy and School of Law, as the bargaining unit does not represent faculty in those areas. Teaching assistants are expected to hold their regularly scheduled classes, labs and office hours. In addition, if there are interruptions in class and lab schedules during a strike, make-up arrangements must be implemented to ensure that the instructional objectives are met.

The university encourages the campus community to visit facultybargaining.uic.edu for answers to frequently asked strike-related questions, details about the UIC and UICUF proposals and the latest communications on the status of negotiations.

UIC values the faculty for their key role in upholding and championing the university’s academic mission. Based on the shared principles between all involved, the university remains optimistic that a fair and beneficial bargaining agreement can be achieved.

The university is prepared to maintain good-faith negotiations and will continue to deliver information on the bargaining status as talks continue.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs