UIC, faculty union reach tentative agreement

Dear Campus Community,

We are very pleased that the University of Illinois at Chicago has reached tentative agreement on contracts with the union representing bargaining units for tenure-system and non-tenure-system faculty. Classes will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the semester.

Both sides have been focused on the needs of our faculty and students and the mission of the university. With these new agreements, we will continue to move forward together and serve our city and state as Chicago’s public research university.

We thank the members of the University and the faculty bargaining teams for their dedication and commitment to UIC and their professionalism during the negotiation process.

The tentative agreements are subject to ratification and approval by both sides.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs