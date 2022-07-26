UIC fall COVID-19 guidance

Dear faculty, staff and students,

As noted in an earlier message today by the University of Illinois System, many of the COVID-19 safety measures you are familiar with will remain in place for the fall semester. The safety measures include:

COVID-19 vaccinations (the primary series) remain required. Vaccines are the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Masks continue to be required in classrooms, lecture centers, research labs, the libraries and learning/success centers, health care settings, and on UIC shuttles and buses. Masking is highly encouraged in other settings, including at events, but it is a choice based on personal risk.

Faculty, staff and students who test positive for COVID-19 at a non-UIC testing location should continue to report test results using the UIC COVID-19 Reporting Tool. Test results from on-campus saliva testing locations will be automatically reported to UIC contact tracing.

COVID-19 saliva testing continues to be available at Student Center East, Student Center West and the Behavioral Sciences Building, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. UI Health offers UIC saliva testing onsite for employees. For additional information about mandatory testing groups, preparing for the test and obtaining test results, visit the COVID-19 saliva testing webpage.

Faculty, staff and students traveling for essential university business domestically and internationally must follow COVID-19 university travel guidance.

Most importantly, stay home if you are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms to protect the health of your colleagues and classmates.

UIC continues to monitor community and campus transmission along with recommendations from our public health partners to inform any changes to our COVID-19 guidance. However, the UIC COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be available online effective Aug. 12.

Your compliance with our health and safety measures for close to three years has made UIC a model for how higher education institutions can successfully return to in-person teaching and research. Your continued efforts are greatly appreciated, and we look forward to welcoming you back safely to campus.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety