UIC, GEO reach tentative agreement to end strike

Dear campus community,

We are pleased to announce that the University and the Graduate Employees Organization have reached tentative agreement on a final contract, ending a strike that began March 19. The agreement is subject to ratification and approval by both sides. Details of the agreement will be provided after ratification.

We have always valued our graduate employees and their contributions to our academic mission. This agreement will help ensure a solid foundation for the future of our graduate workers while supporting all students as they pursue their educational goals at Chicago’s public research university.

We want to thank the University’s negotiating team and the GEO for their dedication and diligence.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs