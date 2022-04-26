UIC, GEO reach tentative agreement to end strike

Dear faculty, staff and students,

We are pleased to announce that the university and the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) have reached a tentative agreement on a final contract, ending a strike that began Monday, April 18. The agreement is subject to ratification by the union’s membership and approval by both parties. Details of the agreement will be provided after ratification.

Graduate assistants will return to their duties today. We sincerely value the contributions made by our graduate employees to UIC’s academic mission. We look forward to their return and will continue to support their academic ambitions at UIC.

The agreement ends a long negotiation process, but ultimately addresses the needs of our graduate workers while balancing the best interests of our entire campus community. We are grateful for the perseverance shown by the university’s negotiating team and the GEO to work through the issues, find common ground, and ultimately, reach a collective bargaining agreement that is fair and beneficial for all involved.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs