UIC hosts civic leader lecture series

The University of Illinois at Chicago will present the annual “Future of Chicago” lecture series, bringing civic leaders to campus to examine issues with students and the community.

Topics focus on the social, economic and political conditions of the Chicago metropolitan region. Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science and former Chicago alderman, moderates the series. The university’s political science department has hosted the lecture series since 1976. Co-sponsors are the UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement and UIC Honors College.

All lectures are free and open to the public. Unless otherwise noted, lectures are from noon to 12:50 p.m. in Lecture Center C1, 802 S. Halsted St. (located west of Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.). For more information, call (312) 413-3780.

Forthcoming scheduled lectures currently include:

Oct. 29

“Illinois’ Future”

Jim Edgar, former Illinois governor

Nov. 7

“The Future of the Chicago City Council and Latino Politics”

Ricardo Munoz, 22nd Ward alderman

Dec. 5

“The Streets of Chicago”

Tim Black, author and historian