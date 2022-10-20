UIC hosts roundtable of ‘Growing Up Chicago’ writers, editors

The University of Illinois Chicago’s Institute for the Humanities will celebrate the release of “Growing Up Chicago” with a special roundtable gathering of several authors and writers who contributed to the anthology, which features 23 coming-of-age stories and essays that reflect the diversity of the city and its metropolitan area.

The event, which provides the opportunity to hear from and meet with some authors and editors of the book, will be held Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., at the Institute for the Humanities, Behavioral Sciences Building, Suite 153, 1007 W. Harrison St. Admission is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. No registration is required. For more information, email David Schaafsma at schaaf1@uic.edu.

“Growing Up Chicago,” which was published as part of Northwestern University Press’ Second to None: Chicago Stories series, features many UIC-affiliated writers. The anthology’s foreword is written by Luis Alberto Urrea, UIC professor of English and distinguished professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Authors featured at the event will include Anne Calcagno, Saja Elshareif, Jessie Ann Foley, Daiva Markelis, James McManus and Tony Romano, several of whom are UIC alumni.

Chicago author S.L. Wisenberg describes the anthology as “An entertaining and touching tumble of sexual awakenings, identity quests, dangerous liaisons, early sorrows, boundary crossings, and 16-inch softball. There’s a different Chicago in each piece — the city serves as witness, backdrop, companion, solace.”

The editors of “Growing Up Chicago” include David Schaafsma, professor of English and director of the Program in English Education at UIC; Roxanne Pilat, UIC doctoral graduate from the English department’s Program for Writers; and Lauren DeJulio Bell, an academic advisor and program specialist in the UIC Honors College. Several undergraduate students worked on the project, including Megan Gallardo, a current research assistant.