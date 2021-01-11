UIC Intracampus Bus Route Change

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

Effective Friday, January 8, the Taylor Street Intracampus bus stop located directly west of the main hospital entry has been eliminated due to construction of the facility’s new Welcome Atrium addition. Construction is expected to be completed in January 2022.

Riders should now use the bus stop on the west side of Paulina Street directly north of Taylor Street.

No other changes to the bus route are anticipated.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu