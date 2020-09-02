UIC is No. 3 in ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ ranking

Photo: Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago

The University of Illinois Chicago stands out as one of the “Best Bang for the Buck” institutions in the Midwest, according to the 2020 edition of Washington Monthly’s annual College Guide and Rankings, which were released this week.

UIC ranked third out of 372 Midwest universities in the category that rates schools according to how well they “help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.” The rankings are categorized by five geographic regions: Northeast, Southeast, South, Midwest and West.

Among national universities, which the publication considers as four-year institutions that award a significant number of doctoral degrees, UIC is ranked No. 47, and UIC was ranked No. 25 among national public universities. These rankings placed UIC ahead of private and public universities such as Washington State University, Iowa State University, University of Maryland–College Park, Boston College, Rutgers University–New Brunswick, University of Southern California, and Johns Hopkins University.

UIC also is ranked No. 51 among 157 schools in the “Best Colleges for Student Voting” category, which recognizes universities that have shown a repeated commitment to increasing student voting and have been transparent about the results. The honor roll for voting is presented in order, highest to lowest, based on each college’s 2018 voter registration rate.

Washington Monthly’s complete list of rankings and detailed methodology are available online.