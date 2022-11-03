UIC joins alliance to create Midwest hydrogen hub

The University of Illinois Chicago is part of a multistate coalition of public and private entities that will apply to the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a regional clean hydrogen production and distribution hub to be funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, called MachH2, includes a cross-section of carbon-free energy producers, clean energy developers, hydrogen technology providers, utilities, major manufacturers, national labs and leading hydrogen technology development and deployment institutions, world-class universities, and social justice organizations, among others. The alliance currently includes 50 members that will combine resources and expertise through the hub.

Under the act, DOE will invest up to $8 billion to catalyze investment “to form the foundation of a national clean hydrogen network that will contribute substantially to decarbonizing multiple sectors of the economy.”

“UIC is proud to be joining the alliance and adding to the momentum building across the Midwest’s hydrogen economy,” said TJ Augustine, UIC vice chancellor for innovation. “Moreover, as the only public research university in the Midwest’s largest city, UIC is uniquely positioned to drive the development of new technology and educate the workforce which will accelerate our region’s transition to clean energy.”

The alliance will collaborate on building the clean hydrogen supply, storage infrastructure, distribution networks, technology implementation and regional market necessary to create a sustainable hydrogen economy, while also focusing on creating high-quality jobs, improving air quality and benefiting public health. The alliance will submit a concept paper and full hub application in accordance with DOE deadlines.

To learn more about MachH2’s vision, potential impact and current members, read the alliance’s bid announcement here.