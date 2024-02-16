UIC launches Grammarly for Education pilot program

Dear UIC staff and instructors,

Learning Technology Solutions is pleased to announce the Grammarly for Education pilot program at the University of Illinois Chicago — an Inspire Learning initiative that represents our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance our academic environment and support student success.

What is Grammarly?

Grammarly offers real-time writing assistance, spell check and other advanced proofreading and editing capabilities across various platforms, including email, documents and more. With real-time suggestions, Grammarly assists in improving grammar, spelling and punctuation, providing a valuable resource to elevate the quality of your written communication.

What is the Grammarly for Education pilot program?

The Grammarly for Education pilot program will grant licensing to students, faculty and staff for one year. The objective of the program is not only to improve writing proficiency among students but also to positively impact faculty and staff, enabling them to streamline their communication and content-creation processes. Moreover, the pilot program will determine if Grammarly enhances the academic experience and will be an integral part of the campus ecosystem.

Throughout the program, LTS will be conducting surveys and focus groups to collect feedback and input from the community to understand Grammarly’s impact at UIC.

What do I need to do?

Participation in the pilot program is voluntary, but your participation is encouraged, as it will be valuable and crucial to the program’s success.

If you would like to participate in the Grammarly pilot program, please:

*Important: Due to administrative settings established by individual unit/college IT departments, installing third-party software may be limited. In certain instances, staff or instructors will need to contact their unit or college IT department to install Grammarly successfully on their university device(s).



Where can I learn more?

To learn more about the Grammarly for Education pilot program, please visit the Learning Technology Solutions Grammarly webpage.



How can I get support?

If you would like personalized department/college training on how to use Grammarly in courses, book a consultation with an LTS staff member to discuss your needs.



The Grammarly for Education pilot program is part of UIC’s IT Strategy and the Inspire Learning initiative, which is dedicated to improving learning technology infrastructure and the applications that support teaching and learning.

We encourage you to explore this new resource and would appreciate your feedback to improve the Grammarly for Education pilot program. Please look out for a survey link in your email regarding Grammarly later this semester, and be sure to share your experience and suggestions.

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to excellence in academia and education.

Regards,

Bryan Libbin

Associate CIO for Academic Technology and Learning Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Libbin

lts@uic.edu