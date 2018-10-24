Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the final draft preview of the UIC Master Plan Update: 2018 Implementation Plan. Below is the schedule for the meetings. The same content will be presented at both meetings.

East Campus location: Tuesday, October 30 th , 1:30-3:00 p.m. in Daley Library, room 1470 (1 st floor)

West Campus location: Wednesday, October 31 st , 9:00-10:30 a.m. in College of Medicine West Tower, room 227

As many of you are likely aware, UIC has been working on an update to its master plan for the Chicago campus. The plan is built solidly on the 2010 UIC Campus Master Plan which included participation by over 1,000 campus stakeholders. The current update was shared in draft format during the early development stages in two Town Hall Meetings in April 2017. We know that many are interested in learning more about this exciting plan. During these meetings, there will be a presentation of the plan followed by plenty of time for you to share your insights and pose questions.

I hope that you can find time to join us at one of these two meetings and learn more about UIC’s master plan update.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

ovcas@uic.edu