UIC Men’s Basketball Headed to Horizon League Finals

Congratulations to UIC Men’s Basketball as they head into the final round of the Horizon League Championship Tournament! They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. CST.

We invite you to join us in lighting up Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis as the Flames burn their way to the top. You can join our cheering section by joining us on the road. Buses will depart from the Flames Athletic Center at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

You can sign up for the bus trip online HERE.

Can’t make it to Indy? Join the game watch-party in the Inner Circle, Student Center East. Attendees can enjoy free food and beverages as they cheer on the Flames.

Let’s get fired up! GO FLAMES!

Michael Lipitz

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu