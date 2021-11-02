UIC named 2021 HSI leader by Fulbright Program

The University of Illinois Chicago is among a select group of Hispanic-Serving Institutions recognized as a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its commitment to the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

This is the inaugural year of the Fulbright HSI Leader designation, which was conferred to UIC and 34 other institutions in honor of their noteworthy engagement with Fulbright exchange participants during the 2019-2021 academic years and promotion of Fulbright Program opportunities on campus. The leaders were announced last week during an international plenary session at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ annual conference.

“It’s gratifying to see our commitment to globally engaged research and teaching be recognized nationally. This designation is a credit to UIC’s dedicated staff and robust programs focusing on Fulbright initiatives that serve and support incoming students and scholars, as well as outgoing undergraduate and graduate students and faculty,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said.

The Fulbright HSI Leaders initiative is part of the State Department’s longstanding commitment to build diversity and inclusion within the Fulbright Program and within all the bureau’s international exchange programs.

On July 28, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona released a “Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education,” which outlines the many benefits of international education and the need for “all Americans […] to be equipped with global and cultural competencies.”

The Fulbright HSI Leaders initiative supports the goals of the joint statement, including the principle that U.S. participants in international exchanges should reflect the diversity of the United States.

Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary of state for academic programs, speaking on behalf of ECA, which sponsors the Fulbright Program, congratulated and thanked the leadership of the designated institutions for recognizing the impact of the Fulbright Program.

“Thank you for creating a campus culture that celebrates the mission of Fulbright and international exchanges. Thank you for epitomizing the principle that mutual understanding between peoples of the United States and other countries will lead to a more just and peaceful society at home,” he said.

Rosenzweig also praised the faculty, staff and administrators on campus who recruit, advise and support future Fulbrighters throughout the application process. “Your work epitomizes the values of why we all come to our jobs each and every day. . .to ensure our students have every opportunity to excel beyond goals they may not have believed were ever obtainable,” he said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program. Celebrations throughout 2021 are highlighting the impressive accomplishments and legacy of the program and its alumni over its first 75 years, both in the United States and around the world. A dedicated 75th-anniversary website showcases Fulbright alumni, partner countries and anniversary events.

The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the ECA.

Fulbright is active in more than 160 countries worldwide and partners with participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations in foreign countries and in the United States. Many of these organizations also provide direct and indirect support. ECA sponsors the Fulbright Program, and several nonprofit, cooperative partners implement and support the program on the bureau’s behalf.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, contact the ECA press office by e-mail ECA-Press@state.gov.