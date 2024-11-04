UIC named Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader 

Listen to story summary

The University of Illinois Chicago has been named a 2024 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

HSI institutions are selected as leaders based on demonstrating dedicated engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program; welcoming support of exchange students and scholars; and displaying dedicated promotion of opportunities with the program.

UIC has earned the designation every year since the initiative was established in 2021. It remains the only Fulbright HSI Leader in Illinois.

The program aims to draw attention to the strength of HSIs as destinations for international students and scholars. During the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities annual conference this week, UIC and 50 other institutions were announced as the latest designees.

Left to right: Meagan Gravelle, Joanna Paul and Emily Shi earned Fulbright Awards for this academic year. (Photos provided by Meagan Gravelle, Joanna Paul and Emily Sui)

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers and artists from the U.S. and 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research in each other’s countries.

“Fulbrighters from HSIs contribute to the program’s goal of reflecting the full diversity, perspectives and talents of the American people,” said Scott Weinhold, senior bureau official for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

A UIC medical student, Emily Shi, and two recent graduates, Meagan Gravelle and Joanna Paul, will be abroad during the 2024-25 school year as part of the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Funded by a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award, UIC designer Brian Anderson, associate professor of industrial design, will live in Japan during the 2024-25 academic year to expand his international collaborations focused on ecologically and socially responsive ceramics production.

Three Fulbright scholars and more than 30 visiting Fulbright students will be based at UIC during the current academic year.

At UIC, undergraduate students and alums are advised for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program by Kim Germain, director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and External Fellowships. Benn Williams, fellowships and awards coordinator, and Lindsay Marshall, graduate writing specialist and academic advisor, are based in the Graduate College and serve as Fulbright Program advisors for graduate and professional students and graduate-level alums.

Shawn Conner-Rondot, director of international affairs and outreach in the Office of Global Engagement, is the UIC liaison to the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program (for UIC faculty seeking overseas engagements). Benjamin Wright in the Office of International Services is the contact for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program (for visiting international students) and the Fulbright Non-U.S. Scholar Programs (for visiting international scholars). The Foreign Student Program is also supported at UIC by the Office of Graduate Admissions.