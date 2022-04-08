UIC Night at Chicago Cubs and White Sox

Dear UIC community:

Join fellow UIC community members for two nights of incredible baseball this April! Specially priced tickets are available for UIC students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 21, at Wrigley Field. UIC student group Downtown Voices will be singing the national anthem! Purchase includes a co-branded UIC Cubs cap. Tickets are available for purchase online.

The Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Friday, April 29, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chancellor Michael Amiridis will be throwing out the first pitch! Come early for the pre-game patio or stay late for the post-game fireworks. The first 1,000 purchases will receive a co-branded UIC White Sox cap. Tickets for the patio and game are available for purchase online.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy nights out at the ballparks!

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu