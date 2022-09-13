UIC Nursing study seeks to improve the return of research results to participants

By Deborah Ziff Soriano

Over the course of four years, around 1,200 patients enrolled in a UIC-led study of long COVID-19 will spend hours with scientists and subject themselves to lab work, questionnaires, procedures and genetic testing.

Researchers will gather “a tremendous amount of information” about the participants in the study, called RECOVER, to understand long-term effects of COVID-19, said UIC Nursing clinical assistant professor Denise Kent.

But what will the participants gain in return?

“There are two sides,” Kent said. “We can’t do research without participants. They need to be recognized as a valuable part of the team, of the project. If we want to ask people to keep coming, to let us keep poking them so we can get more information, then we have to ask, what are we doing for them?”

That’s where Kent comes in. She received a grant to conduct a pilot study on how to improve the return of results to study participants who are enrolled in RECOVER, the $22 million, NIH-funded study of long COVID-19. RECOVER is led by UIC and includes a consortium of Illinois public health departments, health care providers and community organizations from Chicago and Peoria, called ILLInet. Kent’s pilot funding comes from the ILLInet Executive Committee.

Kent, who visits UI Health’s Mile Square Health Center weekly to work with study participants, said the goal of her pilot study — MIRROR — is to create a tool that will allow participants to indicate preferences for receiving results, which she hopes can then be used in other large-scale research studies.