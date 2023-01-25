UIC online bachelor’s programs ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News

The University of Illinois Chicago’s online bachelor’s programs tied for second place and have ranked among the top programs in the nation for the 11th consecutive year, according to U.S. News & World Report.

UIC rose from third place in 2022 and is tied with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Bachelor’s Programs, released Jan. 24.

“UIC’s online programs provide flexibility that helps working adults overcome obstacles to pursue their academic and professional goals,” said Javier Reyes, UIC interim chancellor. “Our ranking and our continued presence for the 11th consecutive year among the top online programs in the nation demonstrate UIC’s dedication to educational access and our solid commitment to excellence in our online programs.”

UIC’s three online bachelor’s programs encompass the ranking:

The Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management Online Degree Completion Program in the College of Applied Health Sciences teaches students how to manage and use information and information systems for health care planning, resource allocation and executive decision-making.

“Over the past decade of existence of the online bachelor completion program, we have watched our students develop careers in this growing industry,” said Felecia Williams, assistant professor and program director for the BS Health Information Management Program, and Kal Pasupathy, department head and professor of biomedical and health information sciences. “We are proud to note that the knowledge our graduates have of information governance, technology and patient privacy and security continues to make them key stakeholders at decision-making venues and on committees.”

UIC’s Bachelor of Business Administration Online Degree Completion Program provides students with an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited business education, featuring world-class faculty and coursework that prepares students for professional opportunities in global business.

“We are proud to be consistently ranked among the best online bachelor programs in the nation,” said Sandy Wayne, interim dean of UIC’s College of Business Administration. “Our innovative business curriculum provides students with busy lifestyles the convenience of completing a high-quality bachelor’s degree online. As an AACSB-accredited business school with faculty who are leading experts in their fields, we deliver a real-world education to meet the challenges of today’s business environment.”

The UIC RN to BSN Online Degree Completion Program in the College of Nursing is for practicing registered nurses seeking to continue their education. The online program offers strong engagement from faculty and advisers to create an environment for students to successfully manage their studies, career and personal life.

“Nursing is essential in improving the health of individuals, families and communities by addressing social determinants of health, minimizing health disparities, advancing innovative and effective health delivery models and providing evidence-based nursing care. There is a greater need for nurses to have the knowledge to meet the complexities and challenges of health care needs. We are pleased UIC is recognized, once again, as a leader in providing registered nurses with a fully online, high-quality RN-BSN pathway to achieve their professional goals,” said Gloria E. Barrera and Amy Johnson, co-directors of the UIC RN-BSN Program.

U.S. News & World Report ranked 381 schools offering online bachelor’s degrees based on four general criteria, including engagement, student services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion.

The U.S. News & World Report website notes that most students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals between the ages of 20 and 40 who are looking to advance in or change their careers.

To learn more about UIC’s online bachelor’s degree programs, visit UIC Extended Campus.

The full rankings and methodology are available online at the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Online Programs rankings.