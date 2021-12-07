UIC Ph.D. student receives future leaders honor from AAC&U

Cynthia Garcia-Eidell, a UIC PhD candidate in earth and environmental sciences.

Cynthia Garcia-Eidell, a Ph.D. candidate in earth and environmental sciences, has been selected to receive the 2022 K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Award from the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

Garcia-Eidell, whose research aims to understand carbon cycle changes along the coastal margins of our planet, is one of eight recipients of the honor, which recognizes graduate students “who show exemplary promise as future leaders of higher education and who are committed to academic innovation in the areas of equity, community engagement, and teaching and learning.”

She is passionate about addressing climate change for underrepresented communities and holds key leadership positions in various organizations aimed at building supportive networks and alliances.

“As a female scientist who grew up in the Philippines, I have always understood the need to empower, connect and support fellow women and other minoritized students in the sciences,” she said. “I hope to continue to support others the way my mentors and advisors have inspired and supported me.”

The K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Awards provide financial support for graduate students to attend the association’s annual meeting, and a one-year affiliation with the organization, including a subscription to Liberal Education magazine. The winners and all finalists for the Cross Award are inducted into the AAC&U Future Leaders Society and have access to an exclusive community designed to support ongoing engagement, collaboration and support.

Garcia-Eidell is an ACM SIGHPC/Intel Computational and Data Science Fellow, incoming Knauss Marine Policy Fellow, and a member of the Atmosphere, Climate and Ecosystems Lab group, led by Max Berkelhammer, associate professor of earth and environmental sciences. She will accept the Cross Future Leaders Award during the 2022 AAC&U Annual Meeting, to be held Jan. 19-21 in Washington, D.C.