UIC professor wins Social Justice in Education Award

David Stovall

David Stovall, UIC professor of Black studies and criminology, law, and justice, has been named the recipient of the American Educational Research Association’s 2020 Social Justice in Education Award, which honors an individual who has advanced social justice through education research and exemplified the goal of linking education research to social justice.

Stovall and other recipients of the association’s annual awards for excellence in education research will be honored for their outstanding scholarship and service during a virtual awards celebration Sept. 12.

