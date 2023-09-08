UIC ranked No. 13 public university in nation by Wall Street Journal 

The University of Illinois Chicago continues to earn high marks among the nation’s top universities, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.

UIC ranked 13th among U.S. public universities, and 55th overall, in the latest edition of the ranking, which analyzed public data to evaluate student outcomes, the learning environment and diversity, in combination with student and alumni surveys.

The rankings also measure social mobility, where UIC is 8th among all public and private universities. The social mobility ranking acknowledges universities with the highest proportion of students from lower-income families — those who receive Pell Grants — that also excel at boosting graduate salaries while minimizing the costs of attending college. At UIC, more than 50% of students are Pell Grant recipients.