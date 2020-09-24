UIC reaches tentative agreements with INA, SEIU

Dear Campus Community,

We are pleased to share that the University has reached tentative contract agreements with both the Illinois Nurses Association (INA) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73.

The INA tentative agreement is for a four-year contract from 2020 to 2024. The SEIU tentative agreements are for four-year contracts for each of the four bargaining units–clerical, technical, service & maintenance, and professional–effective from the dates the previous contracts ended in 2019 through 2023.

We were pleased to welcome our colleagues from SEIU back to work this morning. INA nurses returned to work while negotiations continued last Saturday, September 19, after a seven-day strike.

Details of both tentative agreements will be available after they are ratified by each union’s membership at upcoming voting meetings to be conducted by the unions next week.

The tentative agreements are the result of extensive discussions and negotiations by all parties and a commitment to reaching fair and fiscally responsible contracts. In the end, both sides compromised to reach positions that are beneficial for employees, the university, the hospital and most importantly, our patients and our community.

We know that this has been an extraordinary and difficult year for everyone. The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our campus community. Negotiating new contract agreements in the midst of this uncertainty was especially challenging, and we thank everyone for their hard work in reaching this point.

As we welcome all our employees back to work, we encourage everyone to move forward with a shared commitment of mutual respect and support for each other – all of us doing what is best for our entire campus community.

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Michael Zenn

Chief Executive Officer, University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics