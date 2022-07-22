UIC Research downtime, July 22-24
Dear colleagues,
UIC Research, the university’s system for Conflict of Commitment and Interest disclosures and Institutional Review Board submissions, will be down for planned maintenance from 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Please feel free to contact us with any questions at irbtechhelp@uic.edu or coitechhelp@uic.edu.
Thank you,
Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research
Bhavin Patel
bhapatel@uic.edu
