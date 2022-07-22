UIC Research downtime, July 22-24

July 22, 2022

Dear colleagues,

UIC Research, the university’s system for Conflict of Commitment and Interest disclosures and Institutional Review Board submissions, will be down for planned maintenance from 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions at irbtechhelp@uic.edu or coitechhelp@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:
Bhavin Patel
bhapatel@uic.edu

