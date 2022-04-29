UIC Research to go live June 28

Dear colleagues,

We are now 60 days away from the June 28 go-live date for “UIC Research,” the university’s integrated software application for Conflict of Commitment and Interest disclosures and Institutional Review Board submissions.

The Conflict of Commitment and Interest team is holding virtual open office hours to answer your questions about “UIC Research – COI” and has begun to schedule hands-on training sessions that will be open to any discloser or reviewer. Information about virtual demonstrations, training, and office hours can be found online. Although training is not mandated for disclosers, everyone is encouraged to participate in “UIC Research – COI” training. All individuals who currently complete the Report of Non-University Activities or the Sponsor-Specific Questionnaire using our current disclosure systems will be using “UIC Research-COI.” For those that have new Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and Public Health Services (including National Institutes of Health) awards after go-live, disclosure through “UIC Research – COI” will be necessary.

The Office for the Protection of Research Subjects is holding virtual demonstrations of “UIC Research – IRB.” If you are interested in participating in a demonstration, please complete the request form.

Thank you,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

pearsong@uic.edu