UIC Research update

Dear colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research would like to update you as we approach the go-live date of June 28 for “UIC Research,” our link to new software applications for two electronic research record systems: Conflict of Commitment and Interest disclosures and Institutional Review Board submissions.

All individuals who currently complete the Report of Non-University Activities or the Sponsor-Specific Questionnaire using our current disclosure systems will be using the new UIC Research system.

All investigators who engage in human subject research, including associated research personnel who have active protocols in OPRS Live and anyone submitting new IRB applications after June 28, will be using the new UIC Research system. It is important to note that all active research IRB protocols will be transitioned to UIC Research by that date.

Information about training sessions and how to transition to the new systems will be sent to all faculty and staff by email and posted on the OVCR website over the coming weeks.

Thank you,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

pearsong@uic.edu