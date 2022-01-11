UIC researcher named American Mathematical Society fellow

Roman Shvydkoy, UIC professor of mathematics.

The American Mathematical Society has named the University of Illinois Chicago’s Roman Shvydkoy to its latest group of scholars recognized by their peers as distinguished for their contributions to the profession.

Shvydkoy, UIC professor of mathematics, was selected for his contributions to partial differential equations and fluid dynamics, particularly the mathematical analysis of high Reynolds number fluid flows.

The UIC scholar is among 45 new fellows in the society’s 2022 class honored for their “outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.”

In 2018, Shvydkoy was among 40 researchers from across the U.S. to be awarded the competitive Simons Fellowship in Mathematics.

Since the American Mathematical Society’s inaugural class of fellows in 2013, there have been 24 current and emeritus faculty members selected for the program from the department of mathematics, statistics and computer science, which is based in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Founded in 1888, the society fulfills its mission through programs and services that promote mathematical research and its uses, strengthen mathematical education, and foster awareness and appreciation of mathematics and its connections to other disciplines and to everyday life.