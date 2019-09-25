UIC SAFE mobile app is here – download it today!

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

We are pleased to announce the launch of the UIC SAFE mobile app, giving students and employees quick access to safety resources on campus from any iOS and Android device. The app is available for FREE – download it today!

The new app was designed to complement ongoing efforts by the university to promote campus safety and emergency preparedness, both on and off campus.

As part of streamlining our mobile portfolio, we want to let you know that as of September 20, 2019, the UIC Rave Guardian service has been fully turned off or decommissioned. These features will no longer be accessible via the Rave Guardian mobile application.

The good news is that the latest solution UIC SAFE is even more intuitive and includes advanced functionalities that allows users to quickly and easily share important information with campus officials – such as reporting a crime or tip to the UIC Police, sexual misconduct to the Title IX Coordinator, student or academic misconduct to the Dean of Students, or accessibility issues to the Disability Resource Center. Users can also use the app to access UIC’s Emergency Response Guidelines to learn about their response options during campus emergencies – such as what to do if ever confronted by an active threat or shooter.

Additional UIC SAFE features include:

Safety notifications : Receive instant notifications, emergency UIC ALERTs, and instructions for when on-campus emergencies occur.

: Receive instant notifications, emergency UIC ALERTs, and instructions for when on-campus emergencies occur. One-touch emergency call button : Contact UIC Police quickly for help in an emergency.

: Contact UIC Police quickly for help in an emergency. Chat with UIC Police Dispatch : Chat (text) with UIC Police dispatch in real-time to share information or discretely ask for assistance.

: Chat (text) with UIC Police dispatch in real-time to share information or discretely ask for assistance. Virtual friend walk : Share your location with a friend who can watch you walk to your class, office, car or home in real-time.

: Share your location with a friend who can watch you walk to your class, office, car or home in real-time. Campus safety toolbox : Access important safety resource, and student and employee support services.

: Access important safety resource, and student and employee support services. Offline Emergency Response Guidelines: Review emergency response guidelines offline to be ready for any on-campus emergency.

Review emergency response guidelines offline to be ready for any on-campus emergency. And much more!

We’ve invested heavily to make this solution best-in-class, with new features and capabilities rolling-out continually.

Other important university resources for preparedness information and instructions during an emergency include:

Emergency Callboxes and “Blue Light” Poles: Stationed throughout the campus and parking lots, these resources allow quick access to UIC Police emergency assistance.

UIC ALERT : Add a cell phone number to your profile to receive timely information via SMS text messages about emergency events affecting the university, such as severe weather conditions, power outages, or other immediate threats to health and safety.

: Add a cell phone number to your profile to receive timely information via SMS text messages about emergency events affecting the university, such as severe weather conditions, power outages, or other immediate threats to health and safety. Twitter : Follow @ UICReady on Twitter for the latest preparedness, response and recovery tips.

: Follow @ on Twitter for the latest preparedness, response and recovery tips. Self-Defense for Women Workshops : Sign up for the free workshop offered for violence prevention, rape defense and personal safety-awareness instruction.

Sign up for the free workshop offered for violence prevention, rape defense and personal safety-awareness instruction. Crisis Counselor Hotline : Access support from a crisis counselor 24-hours a day who will listen and help to create a plan to keep you safe at (312) 996-3490.

: Access support from a crisis counselor 24-hours a day who will listen and help to create a plan to keep you safe at (312) 996-3490. UIC Night Ride: Request safe transportation within a designated area around campus from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., seven days a week, including holidays.

Thank you in advance for your assistance in making our university a safer place to live, work, and study.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Cynthia E. Herrera Lindstrom

CIO, Executive Director and HIPAA Privacy and Security Officer

Theresa Mintle

Interim Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs