UIC Student Affairs scholarship opportunities

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process determining funding support for continuing students during the 2024-25 academic year. Applications are now available for over 30 competitive scholarships for students across all colleges and academic disciplines.

Students may log in to the UIC SnAP portal to review specific requirements of each scholarship. A general application must be submitted in the portal before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP soon to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, yet are not limited to:

Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship.

Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship.

UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships.

UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship.

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship.

UIC Fred Garcia Award.

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship.

Graduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate students).

Professional – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional students).

Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate students).

UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship.

UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship.

UIC Navy Pier Scholarship.

UIC Ram Lal Seekri Scholarship.

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship.

Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship.

UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship.

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid and Scholarships office at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Kind regards,

Robert Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships UIC Student Affairs Scholarships

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu