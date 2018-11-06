UIC Student Affairs Scholarships
Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff,
UIC Student Affairs is accepting applications for more than 30 competitive scholarships open to students across all colleges and academic disciplines. Students are currently receiving over $277,000 in financial support from these opportunities. To be considered for the 2019-2020 academic year, students are highly encouraged to log in to UIC SnAP. A general application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for each of these applications is Tuesday, January 1, 2019. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP to participate in this scholarship process soon.
The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to the:
- Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship
- Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship
- Graduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate level students)
- La Verne Noyes Scholarship
- Lorilyn Espique Aquino Fund
- Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship
- Officer Brian T. Strouse Memorial Scholarship
- Professional – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional level students)
- Rundgren Foundation Scholarship
- Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship
- UIC Conrad and Grace Kroll Scholarship Fund
- UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award
- UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Award Fund
- UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship
- UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships
- UIC Fred Garcia Endowed Award
- UIC Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship Fund
- UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship Fund
- UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship
- UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship Fund
- UIC Navy Pier Scholarship Fund
- UIC Salinas-Chapa Family Memorial Fund
- Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate level students)
- Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship
- Wensel Morava Scholarship
If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid & Scholarships office at (312) 413-1066 or scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.
J. Rex Tolliver
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kara Holloway
khollowa@uic.edu
