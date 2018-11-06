UIC Student Affairs Scholarships

Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff,

UIC Student Affairs is accepting applications for more than 30 competitive scholarships open to students across all colleges and academic disciplines. Students are currently receiving over $277,000 in financial support from these opportunities. To be considered for the 2019-2020 academic year, students are highly encouraged to log in to UIC SnAP. A general application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for each of these applications is Tuesday, January 1, 2019. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP to participate in this scholarship process soon.

The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to the:

Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

Graduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate level students)

La Verne Noyes Scholarship

Lorilyn Espique Aquino Fund

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

Officer Brian T. Strouse Memorial Scholarship

Professional – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional level students)

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship

UIC Conrad and Grace Kroll Scholarship Fund

UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award

UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Award Fund

UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships

UIC Fred Garcia Endowed Award

UIC Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship Fund

UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship Fund

UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship Fund

UIC Navy Pier Scholarship Fund

UIC Salinas-Chapa Family Memorial Fund

Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate level students)

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

Wensel Morava Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid & Scholarships office at (312) 413-1066 or scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kara Holloway

khollowa@uic.edu