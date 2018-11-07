UIC to host event exploring Chicago’s native communities

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Great Cities Institute and Native American Support Program will present Natives in Chicago, a discussion on the impact of policies and the work of community organizations to provide services and programs that contribute to the city’s thriving native communities.

WHEN:

Nov. 14

3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

Cardinal Room

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

Chicago has always been home to indigenous peoples, and many native people continue to live, work and raise families here despite challenges.

Natives in Chicago will explore how national, local and tribal policies impact urban native people and the ways in which institutions can positively engage and contribute to urban native communities.

Scheduled to deliver first-hand accounts of growing up, working and living in Chicago are:

Janeen Comenote, executive director of the National Urban Indian Family Coalition

Jasmine Gurneau, senior program coordinator for Native American and Indigenous Initiatives at Northwestern University

Heather Miller, executive director of the American Indian Center of Chicago

Kenneth Scott, executive director of American Indian Health Services, Inc.

Cynthia Soto, director of the UIC Native American Support Program

Anthony Tamez, national youth representative for the Center for Native American Youth

Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP online. For more information, call (312) 996-8700.