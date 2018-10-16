UIC to host SurveyFest

UIC will serve as the host site for the American Association for Public Opinion Research’s (AAPOR) inaugural SurveyFest, a free one-day free conference to introduce Chicago-area undergraduate and graduate students from diverse demographic and disciplinary backgrounds to career and educational opportunities in the survey and public opinion research field.

The Nov. 3 event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in 605 Student Center East, will bring together professionals from the public sector, private sector and academia for panel discussions about careers, internships and graduate education.

Pre-event registration is required and includes a complimentary lunch and one-year membership to AAPOR, the leading professional organization of public opinion and survey research professionals in the U.S.

Registration and complete event details are available online.