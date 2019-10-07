UIC to host symposium on Chicago’s modern mayors

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s department of political science and Great Cities Institute will host “Modern Mayors of Chicago: From Harold Washington to Lori Lightfoot,” a symposium featuring local and national scholars who will explore some of the city’s contemporary leaders and the links between them.

WHERE:

Student Services Building

Rooms B & C

1200 W. Harrison St.





WHEN:

Oct. 11

Noon – 2 p.m.





DETAILS:

The symposium will offer presentations that aim to better understand decades of changes in Chicago politics, government and society.

The scheduled analysis of four mayoral regimes and their presenters are:

Harold Washington to Lori Lightfoot – Gregory Squires, professor of sociology, and public policy and public administration, George Washington University; and Xoleloa Margcu, director of Africana studies and professor of sociology, George Washington University.

Richard M. Daley – Dennis Judd, UIC professor emeritus of political science, and Costas Spirou, senior associate provost for academic affairs and director of The Graduate School, Georgia College & State University. Spirou and Judd are co-authors of “Building the City of Spectacle: Mayor Richard M. Daley and the Remaking of Chicago.”

Rahm Emanuel – Kari Lydersen, journalist and author of “Mayor 1%: Rahm Emanuel and the Rise of Chicago’s 99%.”

Lori Lightfoot – Dick Simpson, former Chicago alderman and UIC professor of political science; and Marco Rosaire Rossi, UIC Ph.D. student.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 312- 413-3780.