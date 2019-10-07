UIC to host symposium on Chicago’s modern mayors

October 7, 2019

Daley Plaza and Chicago City Hall

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s department of political science and Great Cities Institute will host “Modern Mayors of Chicago: From Harold Washington to Lori Lightfoot,” a symposium featuring local and national scholars who will explore some of the city’s contemporary leaders and the links between them. 

WHERE: 

Student Services Building
Rooms B & C
1200 W. Harrison St.

WHEN:

Oct. 11
Noon – 2 p.m.

DETAILS: 

The symposium will offer presentations that aim to better understand decades of changes in Chicago politics, government and society.

The scheduled analysis of four mayoral regimes and their presenters are:

Harold Washington to Lori Lightfoot – Gregory Squires, professor of sociology, and public policy and public administration, George Washington University; and Xoleloa Margcu, director of Africana studies and professor of sociology, George Washington University.

Richard M. Daley –  Dennis Judd, UIC professor emeritus of political science, and Costas Spirou, senior associate provost for academic affairs and director of The Graduate School, Georgia College & State University. Spirou and Judd are co-authors of “Building the City of Spectacle: Mayor Richard M. Daley and the Remaking of Chicago.”     

Rahm Emanuel –  Kari Lydersen, journalist and author of “Mayor 1%: Rahm Emanuel and the Rise of Chicago’s 99%.”

Lori Lightfoot – Dick Simpson, former Chicago alderman and UIC professor of political science; and Marco Rosaire Rossi, UIC Ph.D. student.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 312- 413-3780.

Contact


312-996-7681
bflood@uic.edu
twitter.com/bflooduic