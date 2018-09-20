UIC to Pursue Carnegie Community Engagement Classification

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students:

We write to announce that UIC will be pursuing classification in community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching during the 2018-2019 academic year. The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification is a much sought-after and prestigious recognition for engagement for institutions of higher education in the United States. Colleges and universities apply for the classification by submitting documentation that describes the nature and extent of their engagement efforts and demonstrates strong institutional commitment to community engagement. We must submit our application to the Carnegie Foundation by April 15, 2019.

Dr. Alfred Tatum, Dean of the UIC College of Education, is the chair of the committee that is leading this effort. In the coming months, you may be contacted by committee members as they gather data about the wealth of community engagement activities at UIC. Your support is critical to the success of this initiative. The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification is not an award – rather, it is a vehicle for reflection, self-assessment, and rededication to community engagement and outreach by Chicago’s public research university.

Thank you in advance for your assistance with this important university priority.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Alfred Tatum

Dean, UIC College of Education

Director, UIC Reading Clinic

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu