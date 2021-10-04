UIC to welcome 75 potential postdoctoral researchers for virtual campus visit

The UIC Office of Postdoctoral Affairs in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is co-hosting the first virtual Chicagoland Postdoc Recruitment Event in partnership with the Postdoc Affairs Offices at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

On Oct. 14-15, 75 advanced graduate students and recent Ph.D. graduates in STEM fields will engage in programming designed to introduce them to postdoctoral programs in the Chicago area and the cutting-edge research conducted at UIC. Participants will learn how to find postdoctoral opportunities, apply for postdoctoral positions and maximize their postdoctoral experiences. Each prospective postdoc will meet with one of 40 participating faculty members from UIC.

This multi-institutional postdoc recruiting effort is one of the first of its kind in the nation. The event is designed to help faculty recruit the best postdocs for their research groups while also addressing the “pipeline” challenge in academia by opening doors for early-career researchers from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds in the academe and the sciences. This effort aligns with the university’s commitment to expanding opportunities for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.