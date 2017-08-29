Dear Faculty, Staff and Students:

I am pleased to announce that Public and Government Affairs has launched a new internal communications platform for the campus community — UIC today. This new site provides a one-stop web-based site for all news, information, events and announcements for UIC. It is an up-to-the-minute source for all information of interest to the campus community.

I encourage everyone to make UIC today your web browser’s opening home page or start-up page. For instructions on how to customize your specific browser, go to Google Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, or Safari.

UIC today will provide real-time clear, concise, and consistent communications to the campus community on a daily basis. Moreover, the site provides a forum for campus announcements, enabling us to reduce the massive volume of emails and a platform to more effectively share information of importance to the campus. During the next few weeks, massmail and official announcements will continue to be sent by email and will also be posted on UIC today. Beginning Sept. 18, official announcements and massmail messages will only appear online at UIC today. Announcements or official messages can be submitted online.

Public safety advisories will continue to be sent by email to the university community, in compliance with the federal Clery Act. Other communication methods, such as SMS/text messaging, social media and website alerts may also be used to communicate with the campus community during an emergency situation.

Visit UIC today every day this week, answer a daily question from the site, and you will be entered to win a UIC today travel mug or water bottle (one entry per person, per day.) Winners will be announced on Friday. Continue to visit UIC today throughout September for additional contests and promotions.

We welcome suggestions for content to be shared with the campus community through this new platform. To submit content for UIC today, or if you have an idea for a story, video or photo you would like to see in UIC today, visit today.uic.edu

We hope you will find UIC today informative and helpful.

Sincerely,

Michael W. Redding

Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Michael Redding

uictoday@uic.edu