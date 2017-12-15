UIC Transportation Holiday and Intersession Schedule 2017/2018

A reduced schedule for Campus Transportation Services will be implemented for the period of Sunday, December 17, 2017, through Saturday, January 6, 2018.

Intra-campus Shuttle:

Monday-Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – 30 minute service; two buses.

Monday-Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – 60 minute service; reduced to one bus.

Weekend/Holiday: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. – 60 minute service; reduced to one bus.

The Holiday Intra-campus Route will be observed on December 25, 26 and January 1, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. – 60 minute service; reduced to one bus.

The Intra-campus Bus Service will resume its regular service schedule on January 7, 2018.

Semester Express: No Service

Library Shuttle: No Service

RED CAR/OFF-HOUR PARATRANSIT SERVICE: Will be reduced to two vehicles.

Red Car/Off-Hour Paratransit Service hours are 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. every day. The telephone number M-Th for Off-Hour Paratransit service is 312-996-6800.

PARATRANSIT SERVICE: Regular Schedule

Paratransit Service between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. M-F: please contact the UIC Transportation Department at 312-996-2842.

Paratransit Service on Saturdays and/or Sundays: scheduled requests must be made by 11:00 p.m. the Friday prior.

Emergency/On-Demand Rides will be dispatched from 11:00 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday via the call center relay: 312-996-2842.

For more information, please contact:

Pablo Acevedo

acevedop@uic.edu