UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2022

The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on Wednesday, April 6, at the UIC Dorin Forum.

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and the Honors College, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research or creative inquiry projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Additional details will follow, including information on how to register for the event for undergraduate students and how to sign up to be a judge for the event for UIC faculty, staff, graduate students and alumni.

Wednesday, April 6

1-5 p.m.

UIC Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

For more information, please contact:

James Lynn

jlynn@uic.edu