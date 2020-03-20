UIC University Library Closing

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

In the interest of the health and safety of all University Library employees and the UIC community we serve, we will close all Library locations as of today, March 20, 2020 at the following times:

Richard J. Daley Library – 7 p.m.

Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago – 7 p.m.

Library of the Health Sciences-Peoria – 5 p.m.

Crawford Library of the Health Sciences-Rockford – 5 p.m.

We hope to reopen on March 30, 2020, as the situation permits, to accommodate faculty and students who may need access to computers and other resources to teach and attend online classes. If we do, hours will be posted for each location on the Library’s website as they become available.

We encourage you to access our many collections and services online. As mentioned previously, the Library subscribes to tens of thousands of online resources that can be searched through our Library website at library.uic.edu. In addition, many publishers and vendors are increasing access to their offerings during this crisis.

Our virtual reference services remain available through our Chat with a Librarian (located on the lower right corner of every page of the Library’s website), email or the Ask a Librarian service on our website. Library faculty are also available for virtual research consultations. Chat with a Librarian will be available from Sun. to Thurs., 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sat., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other inquiries submitted through email, Ask a Librarian or our website will be answered within 24 hours.

For all the latest updates on how COVID-19 impacts the UIC University Library as well as helpful resources, bookmark this page on the Library’s website and check back often: https://library.uic.edu/covid-19

Please contact librarian@uic.edu with any questions. We appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

Sincerely,

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

librarian@uic.edu