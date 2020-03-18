UIC University Library Hours and Services

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

The UIC University Library is working hard to adapt to the rapidly changing circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, most Library locations remain open in order to help meet the needs of our students and faculty who may need access to our facilities, materials and equipment in order to participate in and teach their classes remotely. However, our facilities are operating under reduced hours and greatly reduced staff. Please see the Hours page for each location on the Library’s website for further details.

Online Collections and Services

Even though facilities are open, we encourage you to access our many collections and services online. The Library subscribes to tens of thousands of online resources that can be searched through our Library website at library.uic.edu. Hundreds of research guides provide information about specific disciplinary resources as well as about issues such as copyright, which may be on your mind as you move your courses online.

Our virtual reference services are available through our Chat with a Librarian (located on the lower right corner of every page of the Library’s website), email or the Ask a Librarian service on our website. Library faculty are also available for virtual research consultations. Chat with a Librarian services will be available from Sun. to Thurs., 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sat., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other inquiries submitted through email, Ask a Librarian or our website will be answered within 24 hours.

Facilities

Within open Library facilities, users can:

Use computers

Use printers and copy machines

Read in any of the study areas

Check out books

Check out Reserve items

In addition to the services above, users with disabilities can:

Request books to be paged and brought to the circulation desk

Designate someone to check out books for them

Request scans of library materials

The Special Collections and University Archives Reading Rooms in both the Richard J. Daley Library and the Library of the Health Sciences – Chicago are closed. Librarians will be answering reference questions through Ask a Librarian and providing scans of materials when possible.

In our facilities we are taking additional cleaning measures, providing hand sanitizer and wipes, and reminding staff and users to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Please do your part to help us maintain as clean an environment as possible by wiping down tables, keyboards and other surfaces as appropriate (please do not wipe down library materials) with the wipes provided and wash your hands before and after use.

I-Share and Interlibrary Loan

Interlibrary loan for article requests is still is available, however turnaround time for receiving materials is expected to be slower than usual. CARLI I-Share has suspended delivery service at least through March 31. Check your My Accounts for the status of your requests. CARLI is also suspending overdue notices, bills and blocks until further notice.

UIC Library Overdue Items and Fees

Materials that become overdue or begin to incur fees after March 14, 2020 will be granted amnesty until further notice. Please renew your books at My Accounts if you are able.

Reminder of Important March 31 Deadline to Request New Library Materials for Summer

If you need the UIC University Library to purchase new books, videos or other materials for summer courses or research, please alert your liaison librarian by March 31, 2020.

We appreciate your patience. We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep the UIC community informed of any changes to facility access, hours and services. For updates, visit the Library website at library.uic.edu. For questions, please contact librarian@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Mary M. Case

Dean of Libraries and University Librarian

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

librarian@uic.edu