UIC Urban Forum to explore the growth, potential impact and future of autonomous vehicles

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s 2019 Urban Forum, titled “Are we there yet? The myths and realities of autonomous vehicles,” will examine the questions and uncertainties surrounding not only the societal and legislative impact of autonomous vehicles, but also the technological advances needed for these vehicles to proliferate.

WHEN:

Sept. 19, 8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(Doors open at 8 a.m.; box lunch served at 1 p.m.)



WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

Illinois Room

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

The 2019 UIC Urban Forum will bring together civic leaders and transportation experts to address the market and technological advancement of autonomous vehicles, economic advantages the cars may provide, and how they may impact traffic and mobility.

From licensing and regulation to funding and infrastructure — along with significant behavioral factors influenced by autonomous vehicles — the event’s discussions and related white papers aim to give the general public a greater understanding about how the vehicles could impact their communities.

Finch Fulton, deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy at the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Erin Aleman, executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, will deliver keynote addresses.

The event’s opening panel — “Why Would You Buy an Autonomous Vehicle?” — will feature Beth Bond, head of city development for Bosch; Joseph Buckner, director of product engineering for AutonomouStuff; Don DeLoach, co-founder and CEO of Century Tech/Red Rocket Wagon Venture Studios; and Jim Lanigan, director of economic development for Mi-Jack Products/Lanco International. Serving as panel moderator will be Jerry Quandt, executive director of the Illinois Autonomous Vehicles Association.

The second panel — “You Think Congestion is Bad Now? Just Wait!” — will feature Dorval R. Carter Jr., president of the Chicago Transit Authority; Leanne Redden, executive director of the Regional Transportation Authority; Shawn Wilcockson, senior project planning and programming technician at the Illinois Department of Transportation; John Yonan, superintendent of the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways. Mary Wisniewski, Chicago Tribune transportation reporter, will serve as moderator.

For complete event details, including agenda, speakers, and commissioned background papers, visit the Urban Forum website.

Admission is $25 for the general public, including a continental breakfast and box lunch. Admission is free for all Chicago-area teachers, faculty and students with a valid school ID. UIC faculty, students and staff also may attend for free with a valid UIC i-card. Registration is required for all attendees. Walk-in registration will be allowed with credit card or check payment only. For more information, call (312) 413-8088.

Co-chairs of the 2019 UIC Urban Forum are Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president, and Michael D. Amiridis, UIC Chancellor. Michael A. Pagano, dean of the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, and P.S. Sriraj, director of the Urban Transportation Center at UIC, serve as program directors.

This year’s Urban Forum is sponsored by the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, AAA – The Auto Club Group, the UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement and WBEZ 91.5.