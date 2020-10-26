Dear UIC Students:

As Election Day approaches, we urge you to seize this opportunity to make your voice heard by heading to the polls and casting your vote for the candidates who best represent your views. For some of you, this will be your first time exercising your right to vote; for others, it will provide a chance to fulfill your civic responsibility by engaging more deeply with the democratic process. We’re all in this together, so please spread the word and encourage classmates, friends, family members, and coworkers both to register to vote and to cast their ballot on or before November 3. Student debt, funding for higher education, and the state of the U.S. and Illinois economies are only a few of the issues that will be impacted by the decisions of voters during this election cycle.

Early voting for City of Chicago residents will take place in the Illinois Rooms on the third floor of Student Center East from October 28 to October 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Voters in line must practice social distancing with 6 feet of space between persons in line. Every voter is encouraged to wear a facemask that covers the mouth and nose, whether visiting to use in-person early voting or to use a secured drop box. Keep in mind that in Illinois you can both register to vote and cast a ballot in person on the same day.

To register or change your voting address, visit vote.uic.edu.

You can request a mail-in ballot in Chicago here no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 29. No reason or excuse is needed to vote by mail. Remember, ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3 in order to be counted.

A list of early voting sites in Chicago can be found here. For voters who do not reside in Chicago, a list of sites for suburban Cook County is available here.

For Election Day voting in Chicago, you can find your polling place here.

Learn about the voting process in every state here.

Find information on every candidate and referendum here.

Sincerely,

Wasan Kumar, President

Undergraduate Student Government

Dahlya El-adawe, Legislative Affairs Chairwoman

Undergraduate Student Government

Maria Escamilla, President

Graduate Student Council

Taylor Holmes, President

Student Advocacy Coalition

Jocelyn Bravo, Student Trustee

University of Illinois Board of Trustees

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Student Affairs

studentaffairs@uic.edu