UIC Webtools retirement schedule and alternative options 

Dear faculty, staff and students,

Beginning Aug. 15, 2024, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Web Services team will begin a phased retirement of Webtools applications for the UIC campus. All Webtools services will be fully retired for UIC users Aug. 15, 2026.

UIC Technology Solutions and Strategic Marketing and Communications are working together to provide options and guidance to support the transition from Webtools.

Read the UIUC Webtools Retirement for UIC message.

UIC Webtools retirement schedule

Aug. 15, 2024

Email+:

Email functionality will be fully retired Aug 15, 2024. Foundation emails will not be retired for UIC users. Current Email+ users do not need to make changes to their email tools at this time. Additional updates and information on alternative options and recommendations will be provided in the coming weeks and months.



Webtools forms and surveys: The option to create, copy or start a new form or survey will no longer be available to UIC users. Existing live forms and surveys will continue to work as expected until Aug. 15, 2026. Any form or survey that is stopped after Aug. 15, 2024, will not be able to be restarted. Technology Solutions offers Qualtrics , a robust survey tool, at no cost to all faculty, staff and students.

Short URLs (go.uic.edu) : Technology Solutions will work with the UIUC Webtools team to transition the s hort URL service to a standalone application serving uic.edu. Similar functionality and enhancements will be in place for a go-live prior to Aug. 15, 2026, including transition of all existing, currently used short URLs.

Aug. 15, 2026

Webtools forms, surveys and short URLs will be fully retired and no longer available to UIC users.

Alternative options for UIC

The following options are currently available to the UIC community at no additional cost:

Targeted and mass email options:

Campus Official Announcements from administrative offices such as the University President, Chancellor, Provost or Vice Chancellors that are intended for all staff, faculty and/or students will continue to be sent by UIC Strategic Marketing and Communications. Announcements should be submitted at least 24 hours in advance of the preferred send date using the UIC today announcement webform .

For smaller, targeted audiences, listserv is the simplest solution allowing a group to communicate with a list of email addresses.

M365 Groups offers more modern interfaces, additional features and is ideal for communication among internal users.

Forms and survey options:

Qualtrics is a market leader in the survey space and is available to all faculty, staff and students.

Short URL options:

Technology Solutions will work with the Webtools team to transition the short URL service to a standalone application serving uic.edu. Similar functionality and enhancements will be in place for a go-live prior to Aug. 15, 2026, including transition of all existing, currently used short URLs.

Ongoing Webtools updates

Ongoing updates and information will be sent via campus announcements to help support a smooth transition for the UIC community.

For questions regarding listservs, groups, forms, surveys, short URLs or other services provided by Technology Solutions, visit help.uic.edu.

For marketing-related questions or more information about submitting Official Announcements, visit UIC today or email smcs@uic.edu.

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Chandra Harris-McCray

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications