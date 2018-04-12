UIC’s All-Alumni Survey

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As the Office of Advancement continues to build UIC’s first alumni association, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reimagine the opportunities we create for alumni to engage with us, and with each other. One of our first steps in creating these opportunities is determining from our alumni what’s important to them. We’ll do this through an all-alumni survey that has just launched.

You, as UIC’s faculty and staff, are an important audience in this effort. Those of you who are members of our thriving alumni community should receive emails throughout April with your personalized survey link included. Please take a few moments to share your input.

Whether or not you are a graduate, many of you have meaningful relationships with former students. Therefore, we are hoping you’ll join us in spreading the word about the survey. Please share the link below (social media is a great vehicle) and encourage all alumni to participate. The survey will be open through April and can be found here:

go.uic.edu/AllAlumniSurvey

As a bit of extra encouragement, UIC Athletics is offering two home game tickets to a 2018-2019 basketball game for anyone who completes the survey.

Thank you for your help. Please contact the UIC Alumni Association with any questions at uicalumni@uic.edu or 312-413-8272.

#UICPROUD

Jeff Nearhoof

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Korman

caryn1@uic.edu